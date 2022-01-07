New Mexico, New York Authorities Working to Get Alec Baldwin’s Cellphone

New Mexico and New York authorities are working to get the cell photo of actor Alec Baldwin in a probe related to the actor fatally shooting Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while rehearsing on set last October.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney’s Office are “actively working” with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and Baldwin’s lawyers to get any materials on the phone pertaining to their investigation, authorities say, according to a statement cited by Reuters.

Baldwin has a home in Amagansett, Suffolk County.

On December 16, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant requesting Baldwin turn over his cell phone in the investigation for the shooting of Hutchins.

A Santa Fe detective previously asked the actor for his phone, but was told to get a warrant, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit adds that suspects, victims, and witnesses “often make and/or receive telephone calls and/or messages before, during and/or after the commission of crime(s). Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.”

Earlier this week, Baldwin said Hutchins’ death is “the worst situation” he has ever faced and that “no one wants the truth more than I do.”

The actor has also suggested that he is not to blame for Hutchins’ death, claiming “I didn’t pull the trigger.” Baldwin also says that he has no idea how a live round got onto the film set.

Hutchins’ father Anatoly Androsovych, however, says Baldwin is at least “partially responsible” for accidentally shooting his daughter.

The New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the case has said that some people who handled firearms on the set may face criminal charges over Hutchins’ death.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.