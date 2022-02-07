Singer Katharine McPhee Blasts Unmasked Stacey Abrams Surrounded by Masked Children: ‘The Hypocrisy Continues’

Singer Katharine McPhee slammed Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who was photographed maskless in a Georgia grade school, surrounded by masked children. “The hypocrisy continues,” McPhee wrote.

“What the actual hell… politicians at their finest. Mask up the children and you yourself sit without a mask. The hypocrisy continues, McPhee wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday. “I’m sure she will say… ‘but I had my mask in my hand!'”

Abrams — who is currently campaigning to be the next governor of Georgia — responded to critics of the photo by publishing a statement from her campaign, which accused her critics of “using a Black History Month reading event” to attack her.

“It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack,” a statement from Abrams’ campaign read, “and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic.”

“This pathetic, transparent and silly attack is beneath anyone who claims he wants to lead Georgia,” the campaign added.

One of Abrams’ critics included Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who said, “Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op.”

Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op. https://t.co/A7H8U6eXKS — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 6, 2022

Many have been pointing out the hypocritical behavior by Democrat politicians who implement mask mandates, yet are caught not wearing masks themselves.

Last weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was seen posing maskless alongside basketball star Magic Johnson at an NFC Championship game, in defiance of a local mask mandate.

Additionally, mask pushing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed were also seen celebrating the big NFL game without wearing masks.

While 5 year olds are forced to mask all day in California, Gavin Newsom and the mayors of LA and San Francisco are enjoying packed events maskless pic.twitter.com/dDTLOHaBpo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2022

And in response to the backlash, Garcetti actually claimed that he held his breath when snapping that viral photo of him maskless alongside Johnson.

“When people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath,” Garcetti insisted, adding, “I won’t even do that” anymore, “if it makes you and everyone else happy.”

