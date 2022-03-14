‘In Bed with Your Wife’: Pete Davidson Tells Kanye West to ‘Grow the F**k Up’ in Leaked Text Messages

The ongoing battle between fashion mogul Kanye West and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson escalated this weekend when leaked text messages revealed the two got into a heated argument about the rapper’s treatment of him in recent months.

Originally leaked on Twitter by comedian David Sirius, who co-wrote the 2020 Pete Davidson dramedy The King of Staten Island, the text messages, which Page Six claims to have authenticated, feature the SNL star pleading with Kanye West to stop his public and private harassment.

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the fuck up,” Davidson tells Kanye West at one point.

When West asked where Davidson was at the moment, the comedian replied, “In bed with your wife.” Later, Kanye West posted an Instagram video in which he said, “At this point, it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

A feud sparked between Davidson and Kanye West last year Kim Kardashian began dating the comedian before her divorce from West had been finalized. In a recent music video, Kanye West took his dislike for Pete Davidson to new heights when he featured himself burying a claymation doppelganger of the Saturday Night Live star alive.

“You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so pussy and embarrassing,” Davidson told West in the leaked text messages. “It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.”

Davidson further pressed the “Jesus Walks” singer to “stop being a little internet bitch” and invited him to come to talk it out “man to man” at his Beverly Hills Hotel room.

“This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press,” Davidson said. “Which is obviously all you care about. ”

Davidson then told West he tried to be nice to him by advising SNL to stop making fun of the rapper and telling other comedians to back off. “I don’t want the father of my girl’s kids to look bad out there,” Davidson said.

“I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth,” said Davidson. “But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Sirius later deleted the tweets displaying the text messages.

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles judge declared Kim Kardashian to be legally single in the wake of her tumultuous divorce from the rapper. As the Associated Press profiled:

Kim Kardashian became a single woman on Wednesday, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted Kardashian’s motion seeking the legal status. He smoothed over some procedural objections to the move from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and dismissed others.

Cochran reportedly asked Kardashian questions like “Did problems, disputes and differences cause a breakdown of your marriage?” and, “Is it your desire to become a single person?”

She replied “Yes” to all.