HBO’s John Oliver Attacks Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey over Transgender Kids Law: ‘What the F**k Is Wrong with You?’

HBO’s host John Oliver launched a vitriolic and profanity-laced attack on Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) over the state’s recently passed Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, which makes it a felony to conduct surgery or provide puberty blockers and other hormone treatments to children under the age of 19.

On Sunday’s episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, the British comedian hurled vulgarities at Gov. Ivey and called her Alabama’s “worst meemaw” and an “absolute garbage lady.”

He also deployed the now-common Democrat tactic of describing irreversible gender transition procedures for children as “health care” and “gender-affirming” care.

“That is absolutely appalling,” Oliver said. “No one should ever be facing criminal punishment for providing health care to young people.”

He added that the governor is “deeply committed to anti-trans legislation, even making it a feature of her re-election campaign.”

Watch below:

Oliver then played one of Gov. Ivey’s recent campaign ads in which she spoke about the new law. “Some things are just facts,” she said. “Summer’s hot, the ocean’s big, and gender is a question of biology, not identity. Here in Alabama, we’re gonna go by how God made us, because we identify with something liberals never will — reality.”

Oliver then continued his tirade against the governor.

“OK, first, fuck you,” he said. “Second, ‘Summer’s hot, ocean’s big’ doesn’t sound like the wind-up to denying trans people their rights. It sounds like a children’s book the author wrote while hung over.”

He continued: “As for her point there that we have to respect how God made us, do we? Really? Why? Because we’ve got too many holes, way too little hair, and necks.”

Oliver reiterated his support for minors receiving transgender procedures before turning back to attack Gov. Ivey once more.

“What the fuck is wrong with you?” he said. “To put this in terms you will definitely understand, ‘Summer’s hot, ocean’s big, and the people of Alabama deserve a lot better than you.'”

As Breitbart News reported exclusively, Gov. Ivey has hit back at Oliver, saying she won’t let a left-wing celebrity dictate Alabama law.

“I can assure you the people of Alabama want nothing to do with Mr. Oliver’s Hollywood-friendly, liberal agenda,” Ivey said. “We’re going to keep focusing on helping our young people develop into the adults God intended them to be, and if that offends you, John, I don’t care.”

