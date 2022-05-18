Jimmy Kimmel Positive for COVID-19 for Second Time in Two Weeks

May 18 (UPI) — Jimmy Kimmel has announced on Twitter that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in May.

Kimmel also stated that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will step in as guest hosts for his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

Kimmel only recently returned to hosting his late night talk show after testing positive earlier in May. Comedian Mike Birbiglia stepped in as guest host at the time.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is set to feature Cheryl Hines, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessie Buckley, Ryan Seacrest and Joe Keery this week. Gang of Youths, Franz Ferdinand and Train are set as the musical guests.

Stephen Colbert of The Late Show had also tested positive for COVID-19 in April, but has recently returned to resume his hosting duties.