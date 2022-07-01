Listen: Nashville Hall of Fame Songwriter Jeffrey Steele Releases Single ‘I’m an American’: I’m Tired of People Putting Us Down

Nashville Hall of Famer Jeffrey Steele has released a new patriotic single titled “I’m an American” just in time for July 4. In an interview with Breitbart News, the acclaimed songwriter spoke about his frustration with the state of the country under the current administration and said he wrote the song as an appeal to patriotism despite the country’s current decline and the left’s increasingly anti-American sentiment.

Steele — who’s written hits like “What Hurts the Most,” “My Wish,” and “These Days” for Rascal Flatts, as well as singles for Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Keith Urban, and Miley Cyrus — told Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125 “It’s ok to be an American, it’s not a bad thing. It’s an amazing, great thing. It’s a one-of-a-kind thing.”

“I’m an American” is unabashedly patriotic in message and defiant in spirit. The single calls out the left’s attempts to destroy American institutions and to sow division — “I’m tired of people putting us down / It’s like they want a Civil War.”

Listen to a sample below:

Jeffrey Steele

“I’m an American” also embraces the country’s Christian heritage, with Steele singing:

And now they’re trying to shut the church door Like faith in the Lord and prayer don’t matter no more but God is real