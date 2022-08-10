Johnny Depp Signs 7-Figure Deal to Return as Face of Dior Fragrance

Actor Johnny Depp reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with Dior worth seven figures, following his win in the highly-publicized Depp v. Heard defamation trial that concluded in June.

Depp recently signed on to be the face of Dior’s Sauvage men’s scent, sources directly connected to the deal told TMZ.

The deal was set in stone after Dior leaders and fashion photographer Greg Williams attended one of Depp and Jeff Beck’s rock concerts in Paris, the report adds.

The sources say the Pirates of the Caribbean star did a photo shoot with Williams before and after his concert in Paris, and that the photos from the shot will be used in a new Dior advertising campaign.

Depp first signed on to be the face of Dior in 2015 — but the Sauvage commercial stopped airing on television after his ex-wife Amber Heard first began making her allegations against him.

Then Depp sued Heard for defamation, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

The trial ended with a jury finding for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding the actor $10 million in compensatory damages after deciding that Heard had defamed him, and “acted with actual malice.”

The jury also found for Heard on one of her two claims, awarding the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

After that, Depp’s original Dior ad started getting some prime time placement on FOX again, before he signed a deal with the company again, TMZ notes.

Meanwhile, Heard has reportedly been struggling financially now that she owes her ex-husband $8.3 million following her stunning loss in the defamation trial.

The Aquaman actress appealed the verdict late last month, after previously failing to get a Virginia judge to set aside the millions that was awarded against her, in favor of Depp.

Heard is now said to be “broke” after lavish spending and mounting legal fees, with her lead attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft saying the actress is “absolutely not” able to pay the millions in damages she owes her ex-husband.

The actress is now being sued by her insurer, New York Marine and General Insurance Co., which claims that her insurance policy does not cover any of the $8.3 million in losses that she owes Depp. Recently, Heard’s home in Yucca Valley, California, sold for a little over $1 million.

