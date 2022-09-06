Jennifer Lawrence ‘Can’t F**k with People Who Aren’t Political Anymore’ — Says She Rants at Kentucky Family via Text

Actress Jennifer Lawrence claims she “can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore” — meaning she can’t deal with them anymore — and that she “unleash[es] text message” rants at her family in Kentucky and has nightmares about Tucker Carlson.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Lawrence spoke with writer Abby Aguirre over a bottle of wine in an outdoor dining area, where she talked about her misery derived from the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade and her conservative family members — including her father — in Louisville, Kentucky.

The actress, who has an estimated net worth of $160 million, explained that the 2016 presidential election had caused a rift in her family, and she has been trying to repair it, reminding herself that “their life is different.”

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” she said.

The actress also disclosed that she told her therapist about recurring nightmares she has about Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“Lawrence had a haunted look in her eyes,” Aguirre wrote, adding that the Hunger Games star would “get visibly overtaken by emotion” during the interview.

The pro-abortion actress — who gave birth to her first child earlier this year — went on to say, “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore.”

“You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people,” she added.

Lawrence also lamented pro-Second Amendment Americans, saying that she couldn’t understand why someone would care about an unalienable right “that was written over 200 years ago,” saying, “It blows my mind.”

“I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States,” the actress falsely stated.

After being asked if there was still open communication about political issues with her family in Kentucky, Lawrence admitted to text-bombing her relatives about politics — and receiving no response from them.

“I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don’t respond. And then I’ll feel bad and send a picture of the baby,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence declared that she loves “all babies,” but then bizarrely claimed every parent with a daughter should be pro-abortion.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.