Alyssa Milano Starring in Abortion-Themed Movie ‘Give Me an A’ About Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Radical leftist Hollywood star Alyssa Milano is starring in a new abortion-themed movie that will address the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. The feature-length anthology movie titled Give Me an A appears to have been rushed into production to capitalize on continued leftist hysteria over the historic ruling and the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Alyssa Milano confirmed her casting after Deadline broke the news on Monday.

EXCITING NEWS: Alyssa Milano, Virginia Madsen Join ‘Give Me An A’ Anthology Film https://t.co/HV6BnbJmXM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 12, 2022

Deadline reported that the movie, which is in post-production, will feature 15 short films in response to Roe v. Wade. The cast will also include Virginia Madsen, Gina Torres, and AT&T wireless commercial girl Milana Vayntrub.

As Breitbart News reported, Vayntrub recently penned a personal essay in which she expresses gratitude for abortion, describing her own experience terminating her unwanted child as “no big deal.” She also describes women as “all of us with a uterus” and abortions as a form of “essential health care.”

No release date or distributor has been announced for Give Me an A. The movie’s IMDb page says the project “expands the importance of bodily autonomy and addresses the issues of a democracy that does not protect the needs of the majority of the population.”

Alyssa Milano was one of many Hollywood celebrities who experienced an emotional meltdown after the Supreme Court handed down its decision on Roe v. Wade in June.

“Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men.,” she bizarrely tweeted, adding that that the court’s decision is also about upholding “white supremacy.”

Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men. It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny. It’s a sad day for America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com