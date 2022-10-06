L.A. Rapper Half Ounce, Third Rapper Killed in a Month, Found Dead Lying in a Planter

Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce was found shot dead and lying in a large planter on Monday night.

Witnesses said the rapper was shot in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood by someone who drove off in a dark SUV, the L.A. Times reported.

The 36-year-old “Gang Bangin” singer, whose real name is Latauriisha O’Brien, was shot outside an apartment complex on the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue at just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

The LAPD have no suspects or motives, but they are looking for a man who may have been walking with the victim when the shooter opened fire. Police say that Half Ounce’s pregnant wife was talking to him on the phone and was on the line when the shots broke out.

Monday’s night’s shooting makes the third rapper shot and killed in L.A. in a month. Rapper PnB Rock was killed during a robbery attempt on Sept. 12, and Kee Riches was gunned down on Sept. 24. Police say none of the incidents are related.

L.A. has lost a number of rappers to murders. In 2019, rap star Nipsey Hustle was murdered outside his L.A. furniture store. Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death at a concert in 2021. Back in 2013, teen rapper Lil Snupe was killed in North LA. And early this year, rapper Lil Keed died, likely from a drug overdose.

The list of dead rappers in L.A. are but a few of the many being taken out in other parts of the country.

To name just a few, on June 5, Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed at 34, the next week, Chicago rapper FBG Cash was killed in a mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side, and a few days ago, Florida rapper Rollie Bands was shot and killed in an apartment building parking lot in Tampa.

The LAPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting of Half Ounce to call LAPD detectives at (213) 382-9470.

