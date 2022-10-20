Anna Faris Accuses Deceased ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Ivan Reitman of Slapping Her Butt During Making of ‘My Super Ex-Girlfriend’

Hollywood star Anna Faris has accused the late Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman of inappropriate touching during the making of the 2006 movie My Super Ex-Girlfriend, claiming the director slapped her butt during production.

In a recent episode of her podcast “Unqualified,” Anna Faris spoke with fellow Hollywood star Lena Dunham, saying Reitman “slapped my ass” during the production and also yelled at her on her first day.

“One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror — he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day,” she said. “And my first day, it was me.”

Faris recalled that she arrived late to set due to an accident in the makeup trailer, and that Reitman ended up berating her. She said his outburst left her feeling “angry, and hurt, and humiliated, and defensive.”

“But then later he slapped my ass too. That was a weird moment,” Faris said.

Dunham reacted, “I don’t think you’re the first person who’s reported that. And I’m so sorry you had that experience. And did no one step in and say, ‘No?'”

“No. It was, like, 2006,” Faris replied.

In a 2017 episode of her podcast, Faris discussed the incident but didn’t name the director. (Reitman died in February at 75.)

“I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard,” she said. “And all I could do was giggle.”

Watch below:

Faris said inn this week’s podcast that the ass-slapping incident left her feeling confused.

“On one hand, it wasn’t anything. Whatever. My ass is fine,” she said. “On the other hand, I did have 30 people around me, I think, expecting me to do something and I didn’t.”

As Breitbart News reported, Lena Dunham recently declared that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade was one of the “darkest days” of her life.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com