Kanye West: ‘I’m Starting to Think Anti Semitic Means N*gger’

Rapper and former fashion mogul Kanye West took to Twitter on Friday to proclaim, “I’m starting to think anti Semitic means n*gger.”

“I’m starting to think anti Semitic means n*gger,” West said in a now-deleted tweet, including an image showing another Twitter account expressing the same sentiments.

West’s tweet comes after the rapper was effectively canceled, following his antisemitic remarks.

Last month, West fell under scrutiny after posting several antisemitic tweets, which included a remark about how he intended to go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

After facing backlash over his comments, the rapper then declared that he cannot be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew also” — a belief shared by the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, some of whose branches embrace racist and antisemitic ideologies.

In the wake of these remarks, several entities have been cutting ties with West, including German sportswear giant Adidas, which announced it was ending its partnership with the rapper, calling his recent tirades “dangerous.”

Two other behemoths of the fashion world — Vogue magazine and Balenciaga — have also stated they will no longer work with West. Additionally, the Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has cut ties with West.

Moreover, West was recently showed up uninvited with a film crew to the Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles in hopes to sell his Yeezy shoes and was immediately turned away by security.

Meanwhile, the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics basketball has announced that West’s private school, Donda Academy, has been barred and is no longer welcome in the group’s tournaments.

Rams superstar Aaron Donald has also announced that he is leaving Donda Sports, citing the rapper’s “recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism.”

Even Goodwill thrift stores are reviewing whether to keep or ban West’s Yeezy products from their shops, the organization confirmed to Breitbart News.

West’s tweet equating the word “antisemitic” to the N-word comes after the rapper’s account was recently restored by Elon Musk’s Twitter after being banned last month.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.