Disney’s ‘The Bachelor’ Rocked by Another Race Scandal — Contestant Apologizes for Defending Blackface

ABC’s The Bachelor contestant Greer Blitzer found herself under fire and forced to apologize for defending her friend’s blackface costume in resurfaced social media posts.

Blitzer, who received the first impression rose during Monday night’s episode, immediately found herself the target of online sleuths who dug up her tweets from 2016, according to a report by TMZ.

In the tweets, Blitzer was defending one of her friends from Lamar High School in Houston, Texas, who had put black paint on her face, allegedly has part of an initiation ceremony.

“The students involved didn’t even know what blackface was,” Blitzer said in now-deleted tweets. “It wasn’t an intentional racist act.”

“Putting white powder on your face isn’t okay either. That didn’t make the news did it?” she added, appearing to comment on other paint that was used in the ceremony.

In a third since-deleted tweet, Blitzer said, “This previous incident was dumb but not racist. She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to black ppl.”

Blitzer, who appears to have since deleted her Twitter account entirely, responded to the backlash, stating that she “used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween,” TMZ reported.

The Bachelor contestant added that she wants to apologize “to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community.”

This is not the first time someone from the Bachelor Nation has faced the wrath of cancel culture.

In 2021, The Bachelor‘s Rachael Kirkconnell fell under fire after it was discovered that in 2018, she had attended an “Old South”-themed party, where she dressed up as a Native American.

That same year, longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison was canceled and accused of perpetuating racism after he defended Kirkconnell. Months later, Harrison permanently exited the reality TV franchise.

Also in 2021, fans of The Bachelor flew into a fit of rage after the franchise announced it would be featuring former NFL player Clayton Echard as its season’s next lead — because he is a “straight, cis, white male.”

