Report: Lisa Marie Presley Lost 50 pounds, Took Opioids Weeks Before Death

A combination of opioids and dramatic weight loss spread across two months was reported Monday as featuring in Lisa Marie Presley’s life in the lead-up to her cardiac arrest and death earlier this month.

Sources told TMZ the performer also embraced a strict diet regimen, underwent plastic surgery and took weight loss pills to help feel her feel – and look – her best during awards season.

An insider told the outlet the singer dropped 40 to 50 pounds in the six weeks before the 80th Golden Globes on Jan. 10, where fans reported she appeared frail and gaunt.

Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest, as Breitbart News reported.

She suffered the heart trauma at her Calabasas, California, home and was rushed to a local hospital. Someone reportedly administered epinephrine at the scene, and Presley was able to regain a pulse after CPR was performed before later dying.

She attended the Globes to celebrate the film Elvis and did her last interview on the red carpet with Billy Bush.

Bush, 51, recalled talking to Presley at the ceremony after her passing.

“She was very uneven in her balance,” he told Fox LA on Jan 14. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’”

“She was cognizant. She was certainly with it, just a second slow. But she was there. She was definitely there, but just a tad off in some way,” Bush added.

Presley was laid to rest at her family’s home at Graceland in Memphis on Jan. 22.

She was buried on the mansion’s grounds next to her father Elvis Presley and son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.