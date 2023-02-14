GLAAD Blasts Super Bowl Commercials for ‘Minimal’ LGBTQ Representation

The folks over at GLAAD clearly didn’t have a good time watching the Super Bowl on Sunday. The organization has blasted this year’s line up of commercials for their “minimal” LGBTQ representation, saying brands need to do more to “put LGBTQ people and issues into the mainstream conversation.”

In a post-game report, GLAAD also complained about the absence of “intersectional representation” during Fox’s broadcast.

“It’s unfortunate that LGBTQ-inclusive advertising was not more prevalent during the Super Bowl this year,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in the report.

"[W]e call on brands to leverage the audience reach and cultural impact of an event like the Super Bowl to bring LGBTQ people and issues into the mainstream conversation,” said GLAAD President & CEO @sarahkateellis https://t.co/y7C08UxXT7 — GLAAD (@glaad) February 14, 2023

“Though we saw a similar quantity of representation to 2022, there was a clear lack of intersectional representation. At a time when LGBTQ rights are being put in jeopardy through harmful legislation across the country, we call on brands to leverage the audience reach and cultural impact of an event like the Super Bowl to bring LGBTQ people and issues into the mainstream conversation.”

GLAAD counted only four commercials on Super Bowl Sunday that were “LGBTQ-inclusive” — Rakuten’s ad featuring Project Runway alum and fashion designer Christian Siriano; GM and Netflix’s ad featuring Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski; Google’s Pixel ad starring Doja Cat; and the Doritos spot starring Elton John.

The organization praised the NFL for hosting a GLAAD event during Super Bowl weekend and for airing a halftime commercial featuring tennis star Billie Jean King.

As Breitbart News reported, GLAAD recently gave the Walt Disney Co. a failing grade in its annual Hollywood LGBTQ inclusivity report card despite the fact that Disney has fully embraced transgenderism in its entertainment for children.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com