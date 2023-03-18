Hollywood Celebrities Freak After Trump Tells Supporters to Protest His Imminent Arrest: ‘F**k This Guy’

Hollywood celebrities are freaking out after former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to protest his upcoming arrest, which he said in a social media post will come on Tuesday based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Stars including Chrissy Teigen, Rob Reiner, Debra Messing, Jon Cryer, and novelist Stephen King contributed to Hollywood’s latest Trump-induced meltdown.

“Fuck this guy,” tweeted Seinfeld scribe Larry Charles.

“Donald Trump is a sociopath and a criminal,” Stephen King wrote.

“The last time he did this, he and his supporters attempted a coup,” CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer tweeted.

On Saturday, Trump said in a Truth Social post he expects to be arrested on Tuesday based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating Trump’s alleged role in hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. The former president urged his supporters to “protest”and “take our nation back.”

Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the investigation, has been supported by far-left, anti-Trump billionaire George Soros.

A Donald Trump spokesperson issued a statement Saturday clarifying that Trump has received “no notification” of an imminent arrest besides “illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office.”

Hollywood celebrities rushed to social media on Saturday, with some predicting a January 6-style chaos.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted that Trump “would try to cause so much mass chaos that they’d be forced to let him out.”

I *just* read a prediction that he would try to cause so much mass chaos that they’d be forced to let him out. Here we go. https://t.co/ankzVVrAkF — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2023

Rob Reiner called Trump a “pathologically lying misogynistic racist.”

When Donald Trump became the Republican nominee for president in 2016, I joined Twitter. I wanted to speak out against a man I knew to be a Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist who was and is an existential danger to our Democracy. The elimination of this scourge is upon US. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 18, 2023

Stephen King called the former president a “sociopath and a criminal.”

CBS’s Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer made the obligatory January 6 reference.

The last time he did this, he and his supporters attempted a coup. https://t.co/YLWtQkkof0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 18, 2023

NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing posted a meme to her Instagram Stories showing images of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden with the caption “not getting arrested Tuesday.”

Borat director and Seinfeld writer Larry Charles tweeted: “Fuck this guy.”

So many people from so many quarters of America are crying for help and he will never do a thing about it. From hush money to treason, fuck this guy. https://t.co/8l4LXWQWKP — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) March 18, 2023

MGM’s No Time to Die actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted a meme suggesting Trump screamed “lock her up,” in an apparent reference to Hillary Clinton. What Trump said to Clinton during a 2016 presidential debate was “Because you’d be in jail.”

Netflix’s House of Cards actor Michael Kelly invited his followers to pile on Trump.

Man commits crimes. Man gets caught. Man openly calls for protests in wake of being indicted for crimes committed. Man is a ……. ***so many correct answers, hit me*** — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) March 18, 2023

Netflix’s Atypical star Michael Rapaport tweeted his mirth at Trump’s imminent arrest.

Actress Amber Tamblyn suggested Americans will be celebrating Trump’s arrest.

He misspelled ‘celebrations’ https://t.co/rVahvRYnmN — Listening in the Dark ✨ Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 18, 2023

