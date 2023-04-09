Jim Caviezel Stars in Film About Real-Life Sex Trafficking Rescue — Producer Says ‘You’re Dead’ if Child Slaves’ Plight Doesn’t Move You

Jim Caviezel, the Hollywood veteran best known as the leading man in The Passion of the Christ, is starring in a new movie about a sex trafficking rescue operation that is based on the true story of a former federal agent who quit his job to devote his life to saving exploited children.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Sound of Freedom producer Eduardo Verástegui said he was drawn to the story of Tim Ballard after meeting with the former agent and hearing about the horrific realities of the sex trafficking industry.

“We’re talking about millions of children around the world kidnapped for sex; these kids are being raped 15 times a day for many years,” Verástegui said.

“And when the traffickers don’t want them anymore, because they’re not fresh meat anymore — that’s how they talk — they open them and sell their organs. If this doesn’t move you, if this is not enough for you to wake up and do something, I think you’re dead. I hope this movie will touch millions of hearts.”

Sound of Freedom is expected to be released later this year by Angel Studios — the company behind the runaway hit series The Chosen. Caviezel plays the lead character based on Tim Ballard, while Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino plays his wife, Katherine.

Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios, told The Christian Post that the success of the company’s projects speaks to changes in the industry.

“We don’t need the gatekeepers in Hollywood to tell us what’s good. We know what’s good, and we’re going to find it.”

Caviezel is soon to reprise his role as Jesus of Nazareth in an upcoming sequel, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. Director Mel Gibson will reportedly shoot the long-awaited sequel this year, after spending time during the coronavirus pandemic revising its script. The actor says he feels that the followup to the blockbuster depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ will be “the biggest film in world history.”

