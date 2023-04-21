Nolte: Jonathan Majors’ Attorney Claims ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ of Innocence

Jonathan Majors’ attorney claims to have “irrefutable evidence” to prove her client is innocent of domestic abuse charges.

In a court filing, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, claimed to have video and testimony evidence that she says proves 1) the woman in question assaulted Majors, 2) Majors never laid a hand on her, and 3) the alleged victim’s claim of being injured is untrue.

In late March, Majors was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. Naturally, because Majors is a black man who does not use they/them pronouns, and even before anyone heard his side of the story, the racists in pro-Polanski Hollywood began to blacklist him.

I do not know if Majors is innocent, but because I am an American, I am treating him as innocent until the state proves otherwise. There was a time when you did not have to be a transvestite to enjoy due process in this country. There was a time when we all enjoyed due process. But welcome to #MeToo McCarthyism.

So here is what Majors’ lawyer says proves her client’s innocence, and I hope this turn of events has the fascists gulp who turned against Majors before he spent a single day in court.

In video footage, she appears uninjured using her right hand and the finger Majors is accused of breaking. “She danced her way to the DJ booth, passed a note to the DJ, danced wildly (even hanging off the DJ booth with her right hand), drank her champagne, and smoked a vape — clearly having a great time,” Chaudhry writes in a letter to the court accepted on Wednesday.

The legal letter continues:

As witnessed by the driver, who saw and heard everything, just before 1 a.m., [the woman] assaulted Mr. Majors in a car while she was attempting to steal his phone. The driver will testify that Mr. Majors never struck [her] in any way at any time, or even raised his voice, and instead — while [she] was hitting, scratching, and attacking Mr. Majors — Mr. Majors begged the driver to open the door so that he could jump out of the car and escape her. The driver will testify that he unlocked the door to help Mr. Majors escape,” Chaudhry writes. “[The woman] then attacked Mr. Majors on the street as he tried to run away from her. In doing so, and in trying to prevent him from escaping, she ripped his coat buttons and tore his coat pocket; but he got away.

Is this true? We do not know. And that is…MY WHOLE POINT.

Also hanging over Majors is the prosecutor’s claim that more women are coming forward with abuse complaints.

Okay, if there is proof of all that abuse, there is proof. But waiting to come forward only after Majors is ripe for a fat financial settlement is something to consider, especially in these awful times where the literal fascism of #BelieveAllWomen prevails.

Majors is on the verge of superstardom. He co-starred in Creed III. He is Marvel’s new arch-villain. And now, over nothing more than an allegation and before he has had the chance to tell his side of the story or present even one piece of evidence, left-wing Hollywood is tearing the man’s career and reputation apart.

It is beyond disgusting.

If Majors is found guilty, that is a different story. But even in the court of public opinion, due process matters. Well, it should matter.

Remember, during the Hollywood McCarthyism of the 1950s, only private corporations (studios and sponsors) and private individuals (directors, producers, and stars) refused to work with certain people. Today’s #MeToo McCarthyism is no different.

