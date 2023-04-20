Nolte: Racist Hollywood Saves Ezra Miller, Destroys Jonathan Majors

Proving again that Hollywood is an openly racist industry is the fact that Flash star Ezra Miller is being rehabilitated while Ant-Man and the Wasp Something-Something-Mania star Jonathan Majors is watching his career and reputation explode.

Ezra Miller is white.

Jonathan Majors is black.

Shall we compare rap sheets?

Alleged Perpetrator #1

Alleged Perpetrator #2

March 2023: Arrested for alleged assault of a woman.

April 2023: Media reports of “multiple women” coming forward with assault allegations.

Which of these two is currently being rehabilitated by Hollywood and the media, and which one is currently having his career and name annihilated by Hollywood and the media?

Alleged Perpetrator #1 is a white guy who uses they/them pronouns.

Alleged Perpetrator #2 is a black guy.

We’re talking about racist Hollywood here, so I think their respective skin colors answer the question.

Currently, the white guy, Ezra Miller, has a huge, new, $200 million superhero movie set for release this summer, and no one has a problem with that. Make a superstar out of a guy accused of assault, grooming TWO separate 12-year-olds, burglary, and child endangerment? That’s cool in Hollywood because that guy is white. He might still have a future, Hollywood tells us.

Annihilate the black man, Jonathan Majors, who has not even had his day in court? Of course, that’s cool in Hollywood because that guy is black.

My favorite example of Hollywood’s racist double standard is Roman Polanski v. Nate Parker.

Polanski drugged, raped, and sodomized a 13-year-old girl and is still a fugitive for that crime. Nevertheless, many of Hollywood’s biggest stars have worked with him, and he’s won Academy Awards.

While in college, Nate Parker was put on trial for rape and then acquitted. This happened 24 years ago! He was acquitted. Hollywood is still blacklisting him.

The black man is acquitted and blacklisted by Hollywood.

The white guy is guilty of raping and sodomizing a child, fled prosecution, and Hollywood showered him with their presence and awards.

To be clear, I’m not calling for the blacklisting of anyone.

All I’m doing is pointing out the facts.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.