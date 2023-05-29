Rap Anthem ‘Boycott Target’ Surges to No. 2 on iTunes After Retailer Pushed Gay, Transgender Apparel for Children

The new rap single “Boycott Target” surged to the No. 2 spot on iTunes’ hip-hop chart on Monday, just days after being released in the wake of the controversy over the retailer’s decision to push gay and transgender -themed apparel for children.

“Boycott Target” — from rappers Forgiato Blow and Jimmy Levy — was released Thursday and has become a runaway hit on multiple platforms. A music video for the song tweeted by Forgiato Blow has accumulated more than 4.2 million views after Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Green (R-GA) encouraged people to check it out.

Since then, the song has steadily climbed the iTunes charts, reaching the No. 2 spot on the hip-hop chart.

BREAKING REPORT: Boycott Target’ Song Racks Up MILLIONS OF VIEWS, Climbs to #2 iTunes top 100.. GET IT HERE: => https://t.co/bpi7cKgHEt pic.twitter.com/AtmAJ1WJSP — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 28, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Target not only pushed gay and transgender-themed clothing for children, but also partnered with a Satanist designer on the Pride line of apparel — UK-based designer Abprallen, which insists “Satan loves you” and “Satan respects pronouns.”

Amid the widespread consumer backlash, the mainstream news media rushed to Target’s defense by falsely claiming conservatives were behaving violently in reaction to the LGBTQ clothing line.

The Associated Press spread the conspiracy theories about violent behavior but then stealth-edited its story to remove the smear without noting an update or correction.

