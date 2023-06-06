Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Civil Rap Suit Just as Trial was Set to begin

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has dodged the latest trial in which he was being accused of rape by settling out of court just as the trial was set to begin.

The Jerry Maguire star was set to face allegations in court on Tuesday that he raped a woman at the Mercer Hotel in Soho on Aug. 24, 2013, the New York Post reported.

However, the trial was called off when officials posted a note at the courtroom door reading, “the parties have resolved the matter.”

Gooding never denied that a sexual encounter took place, but insisted it was consensual.

The accuser filed her lawsuit anonymously in 2020, but had been ordered to update her filing revealing her true name as Manhattan US District Judge Paul Crotty had said that staying anonymous might be prejudicial to Gooding. The woman never refiled the case, though, perhaps because a settlement was imminent.

The still anonymous woman was seeking $6 million in damages.

This is far from the first trial Gooding has faced over accusations of rape.

Last Oct., the actor avoided prison time after fulfilling the terms of a plea agreement on a forcible touching charge.He pleaded guilty to a lesser crime of harassment, and the conviction will remain on his record.

Last year in April, he pleaded guilty to the Class A misdemeanor of forcible touching for groping three women in a Manhattan bar.

Gooding has been accused of sexual misconduct from rape, to lesser forms of harassment, by a least 30 women over the las five years.

Neither the latest accuser, nor Gooding have made any comments about this week’s legal results.

