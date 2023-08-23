Watch: Alleged Drew Barrymore Stalker Rushes Stage During Interview

An alleged stalker rushed a stage demanding to speak with actress Drew Barrymore, who was then whisked away while she was in an interview with singer and actress Reneé Rapp.

Barrymore was talking with Rapp about the singer’s upcoming album, “Snow Angel,” at a 92NY panel on Monday, when a man interrupted the interview, resulting in security getting involved and Barrymore being escorted off the stage, footage shared by TMZ shows.

Watch Below:

The man, who claimed to be Chad Michael Busto, walked up to the stage and said, “You know who I am, I need to see you at some point.”

Security guards then entered from ground level and from the stage, closing in on the alleged stalker as he was shouting. Security personnel managed to prevent the man from getting onto the stage.

Meanwhile, Rapp, who at first appeared to be relaxed in her chair, was seen becoming a little more tense. She then made the decision to walk Barrymore — who looked shocked — off the stage.

While the man makes it seem like Barrymore knows who he is, it remains unclear if she has every interacted with him in the past.

Sources told TMZ that there were no complaints regarding Monday’s incident, and that police did not respond to any calls as a result. Busto was not arrested as a result of his behavior.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.