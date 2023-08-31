Rapper 50 Cent is a suspect in a criminal battery report after hurling his microphone into a crowd during a Wednesday concert in Los Angeles, which resulted in a fan being hit in the head.

A woman has filed a police report after 50 Cent hit her in the head with one of his microphones during a performance, causing blood to spill, according to a report by TMZ.

The “Poppin’ Them Thangs” rapper was onstage at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday as part of his “Final Lap” tour when he was handed several microphones that did not work. In apparent frustration, he hurled a microphone into the crowd of concertgoers.

Watch Below:



Police told TMZ that they believe the rapper threw the microphone at his crew in the production area, where he struck the woman.

The victim told law enforcement that 50 Cent looked directly at her before throwing the microphone, which makes her believe the rapper knew she was there. After being hit by the object, the woman reportedly went to the hospital with a laceration on her head.

Sources at the concert told the outlet that 50 Cent was not intentionally targeting the woman, but he still hit her pretty hard.

One source connected to the “Outta Control” rapper told TMZ that the woman should not have been in the restricted area. One, however, could respond to that argument by pointing out that the microphone should not have been hurled into a crowd.

Photos of the woman’s gashed and bloodied head were later posted to social media.

Similarly, rapper Cardi B found herself the suspect of a battery case after she threw her microphone at a concertgoer who hurled a drink at her while performing on stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, in July.

WATCH — PULL UP: Cardi B HURLS Mic at Fan Who Threw Drink at Her on Stage

@_andreaarojas, Andrea Rojas/POP NATION /TMX

Summer 2023 has proven to be a rather contentious one in regard to concerts, as it appears that when performers are not throwing objects at fans, fans are throwing objects at performers.

As Breitbart News previously reported, pop star Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object thrown at him while performing in Vienna, Austria, in July. Around that time, rapper Drake was hit by a phone thrown from the audience in Chicago, Illinois.

WATCH: Another One! Harry Styles SMACKED IN THE FACE by Object Thrown at Concert

Maddison Ford / @Maddison200596 via Spectee /TMX, @harryloustan1/POP NATION /TMX

In June, singer Bebe Rexha suffered injuries to her face after she was struck by a phone that was hurled at her from the crowd during a performance in New York City. Days after that, singer Ava Max was smacked in the face by a man who rushed the stage during a concert in Los Angeles. Singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the face during a performance in July.

WATCH: Ava Max WHACKED in the Face by Man on Stage at Concert

@intomattyou / POP NATION /TMX, @Joelr_23 via SPECTEE /TMX

Then, in a bizarre and morbid turn of events, pop star Pink was left stunned while onstage during her performance in London after a fan appeared to throw their late mother’s ashes onto the stage. Fans have also thrown objects at pop star Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour.

WATCH: WHAT?! Pink Responds to HUMAN ASHES Being Thrown on Stage at Her Concert

John and Rob's Concert Vids, @RoppleJohn / POP NATION /TMX, @cashewnutter / POP NATION /TMX

The events appear to even have some performers expecting to be struck with projectiles. In July, singer Adele dared her fans to throw objects at her, proclaiming she would “fucking kill” anyone who hurls an object at her.

WATCH: “I ******* Dare You!” Adele Laughs, Fires T-Shirt Gun into Crowd After Warning Not to Throw Things at Her

Mike Snedegar / POP NATION /TMX

