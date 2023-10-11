Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Democrats ‘Want to F*ck Up Every City in America’

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a grave assessment of what Democrats stand for, saying that they want to ruin every city in America during his upcoming appearance on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast.

In the segment reported by Mediaite, Lowe mentions former California Republican Congressman David Dreier, who left office in 2013, who, Lowe says, once described Republican principles.

Lowe told Schwarzenegger that Drier said Republicans stand for “in no particular order, strong military, low taxes, less government, more personal freedoms,” and then noted that he was forgetting one.

Schwarzenegger then reminded Lowe that the missing ideal is “Strong law enforcement.”

Lowe then asked Schwarzenegger, who is former Republican governor of California, what he thinks Democrats stand for.

Schwarzenegger didn’t hold back, replying, “Ruin your cities.”

The Predator star then explained, “That’s what the Democrats would say. We are about ruining the cities. We want to f*ck up every city in America. That seems to be the theme right now.”

When a shocked Lowe asked why that would be, Schwarzenegger replied, “I have no idea.”

Indeed, nearly every big city in America is run by deep blue Democrat regimes, and they are all failing miserably. Mired in debt and crime, with skyrocketing murder rates and carjackings, and suffering a massive outflow of citizens and business fleeing them for greener pastures, America’s cities are struggling.

Despite self-identifying as a Republican, many have attacked Schwarzenegger for his version of Republicanism. He holds a long list of far-left ideas, including being pro-abortion, has often been heard pushing climate change hysteria, is militantly pro-mask wearing and pro-coronavirus vaccine, and in 2021 even told People magazine that Trump’s administration was akin to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party.

In addition, the Commando star may talk a good game about “freedom,” but in 2021 he was telling conservatives “screw your freedom” when many rebelled against governments forcing people to wear COVID-19 masks, taking vaccines, and having their business and schools shut down during the height of the virus hysteria.

Despite all this, in a recent interview with the New York Times, Schwarzenegger insisted that he still has a home in the Republican Party.

The Literally with Rob Lowe episode will be released in full on Thursday.

