Country Star Willie Nelson’s Son Robbed of All Musical Equipment in Seattle Ahead of Concert

Legendary country star Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas Nelson, said he was robbed of all of his musical equipment in Seattle, Washington, right before he and his band were set to perform a concert in the Democrat-controlled city on Tuesday.

“Bad news, our truck with all of our equipment got stolen last night out of the hotel near Seattle,” the singer of the band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real told his nearly 300,000 Instagram followers.

“We’ve got rental equipment now, and we will play the show tonight, but if you’re in the Seattle area and you hear about any guitars being pawned or sold — my 1956 Les Paul Junior, my ’64 335, and custom Nacho tele are all in there,” Nelson added.

“We have a lot of other equipment that’s in there as well,” the singer said, adding that other equipment included bass guitars and steel guitars.

Nelson concluded, saying, “Please, if you have any information, email lukasnelsonandPOTR@gmail.com. I appreciate your help.”

Later, the singer posted an update in the caption of his Instagram post, writing, “Items have been found. Thank you all for your help!”

“They found the truck,” Nelson said in a new video posted to his Instagram account. “All of the valuable instruments that were in there are still there.”

The singer, who noted that the police found the truck “very quickly,” added that a few items were missing, but that all of the missing equipment is replaceable.

“The irreplicable stuff is still there,” Nelson said. “I’m so grateful to this community for helping out.”

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real is currently on tour, and has a concert in Portland, Oregon, set for Wednesday night.

Crime relating to vehicles and property theft in the Democrat-controlled city of Seattle has reportedly skyrocketed.

Recently, criminals have been hitting the commercial district in the city by using stolen vehicles to smash through storefronts and gain entry into businesses, KOMO-TV reported on Tuesday.

Moreover, at least 16 such incidents have been reported to police within just the past few months.

