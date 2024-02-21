Streaming Data Reveals Older Shows More Popular Than Newer Ones

New streaming data has revealed that older television shows have performed better than newer shows in terms of views.

The newly released data from Nielsen showed that the top show streamed in 2023 was neither Succession nor The Last of Us but the show Suits, which debuted 12 years ago. Per The Hill:

The most streamed show last year wasn’t the latest Netflix reality TV show craze. Nor was it the highly anticipated final season of “Succession” or the debut of “The Last of Us.” According to Nielsen, the most minutes last year – more than 57 billion – were spent watching “Suits,” a legal drama that premiered 12 years prior. The show, which is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock, stars the former actress Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, and likely has her to thank for its second life.

Beyond Suits, shows that debuted over 20-30 years ago have been performing better on streaming services than newer ones, including Gilmore Girls and Friends. The 2023 top 10 shows watched were: Suits, Bluey, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Cocomelon, The Big Bang Theory, Gilmore Girls, Friends, Heartland, and Supernatural.

Nielsen did rank the top 10 original shows streamed, though none enjoyed the same level of success as the non-original shows: Ted Lasso, The Night Agent, Ginny & Georgia, Virgin River, Love is Blind, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Gabby’s Dollhouse, The Mandalorian, Outer Banks, The Lincoln Lawyer.

None of the top-rated shows like Succession or The Last of Us or Stranger Things or even Yellowstone cracked into the top 10.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.