Never Woke Enough: PETA Slams Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Zoo Visit

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) slammed pop star Taylor Swift and NFL football player Travis Kelce for visiting the Sydney Zoo, saying they should have gone to a sanctuary instead.

“While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia’s wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they’ll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary,” Debbie Metzler, PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Welfare, told TMZ.

The organization added that it would be better to visit a sanctuary, where visitors aren’t allowed to feed or touch the animals, and are forced to maintain a certain distance from the wildlife.

The Sydney Zoo, on the other hand, apparently allows guests to have some hands-on experience with its animals, and the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer and Kansas City Chiefs star reportedly fed a kangaroo during their zoo visit.

This is not the first time PETA has called out celebrities that it believes are acting unacceptably with regards to animals.

Last year, PETA called out comedian and actor Pete Davidson for buying a puppy from a pet store rather than adopting one from an animal shelter. Davidson reacted to PETA by telling the organization “Fuck you” and “Suck my dick.”

“I just want to let you know I am severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed,” the King of Staten Island star said in a voicemail obtained by TMZ.

Listen Below:

“And my mom’s fucking dog who was two years old died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog,” Davidson continued. “So why don’t you do your research before you fucking create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired [expletive].”

“Fuck you, and suck my dick,” the Saturday Night Live alum concluded before hanging up the phone.

For their part, Swift and Kelce have yet to react to PETA publicly calling them out over their zoo date.

