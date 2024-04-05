Watch: Actress Jenifer Lewis Freaks on ‘F**king Idiots’ Who Don’t Vote in Wild Anti-Trump Screed: ‘This Motherf**ker Is Hitler’

Actress Jenifer Lewis had a meltdown during a recent interview, shouting, “I know what mental illness looks like!” before claiming that former President Donald Trump is “Hitler,” and freaking out on who she called “Fucking idiots” who don’t vote against the 45th president in the 2024 election.

“Dead God, what have we done? Oh, I’ll tell you what we’ve done. We’ve spent time trying to decide what flavor ice cream we’re gonna get, because there’s ten thousand flavors,” Lewis’ tirade began during her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Mornings with Zerlina.

“We spend half our lives choosing, trying to make a choice on bullshit. ‘What movie tonight? Let me sit here for a half hour.’ No bombs going off, and we do nothing. We sit on our couches. ‘Oh, I don’t believe in voting.’ You fucking idiot,” the Black-ish star continued.

Listen Below:

Lewis went on to make wild claims, arguing that if Trump is reelected president, he will physically “take a hammer” to the glass housing the Constitution of the United States and “tear it up in our faces,” before declaring himself “king,” among other things.

“If that man gets in, as soon as he takes the oath, he will have generals walk down the steps of the Capitol,” she said. “He will take a hammer and break the glass where the Constitution is, and he will tear it up in our faces and say, ‘Now I’m the king of the fucking world. You will bow down, bitches.’ He will punish everybody that didn’t vote for him.”

After a brief pause, the actress then shouted, “Let me tell y’all how I know this shit! I know it because I know what mental illness looks like! That mania is unstoppable!”

“See, this motherfucker is Hitler,” Lewis claimed. “He didn’t come to play.”

This is not the first time Lewis has issued a bizarre diatribe against Trump.

In 2020, the actress launched into a fiery rant against the 45th president, declaring “Trump is twisted and sick,” and claiming he is “taking your rights away from you while you sleep,” among other things.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.