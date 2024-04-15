Watch: Singer Maren Morris Says Taking Her Toddler to a ‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Show Is ‘Completely Harmless’

Former country singer Maren Morris took her toddler to a so-called “family friendly” drag show and defended her decision to do so, claiming it was “completely harmless.”

“We were doing a benefit at Bridgestone last year when they were doing the drag ban in Tennessee,” Morris said during a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “There were drag queens like, throughout, entertaining as well, and one actually danced with me when I was singing my song, ‘The Middle.’ And it was just amazing and fun.”

Watch Below:

“My son loves watching me, like, sit in the makeup chair and just is, like, fascinated with the colors, and so it was just, like, completely harmless,” the singer continued.

“But I think it’s just such an amazing expression of artistry, and so, I just think, like, normalizing it and making it seem like these are just people that love dressing up, too, is an amazing thing,” Morris added. “It was an all-ages show so, it was, like, completely family-friendly.”

The “Girl” singer went on to say that it is important to her that her young son sees his mother championing drag queens.

“It was just important for me for him to see, like, his mom doing that, and so, I never really shied away from taking him to, like, my shows,” Morris said.

The “My Church” singer also said that she doesn’t care if her LGBTQQIAAP2S+ activism makes her lose some of her fans.

“If it costs me fans by standing up for people that truly need all of the megaphoning, I am okay with, like, you not being at the show,” she said.

This is not the first time Morris has expressed her support for children being around transgender propaganda.

Last year, the Texas-born singer dared the state of Tennessee to “fucking arrest” her, announcing that she had introduced her toddler to some drag queens after the state passed anti-grooming legislation.

“I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, fucking arrest me,” Morris declared.

She has since announced she is moving on from country music and filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd, the father of her son.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.