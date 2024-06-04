Disney’s ‘The Acolyte’ Creator Scolds ‘Star Wars’ Fanboys: ‘Anyone Who Engages in Bigotry, Racism or Hate Speech I Don’t Consider a Fan’

The creator of the new Disney+ series The Acolyte has issued a stern warning to Star Wars fanboys who engage in wrongthink, saying anyone who engages in what she calls “bigotry, racism, or hate speech” isn’t a real fan.
The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland left the definition of those terms open to interpretation in a Variety interview.
“As a fan myself, I know how frustrating some Star Wars storytelling in the past has been. I’ve felt it myself,” she said. “I stand by my empathy for Star Wars fans. But I want to be clear. Anyone who engages in bigotry, racism or hate speech … I don’t consider a fan.”
The Acolyte, which began streaming Tuesday, is the latest Disney Star Wars series that prioritizes female heroines and other diverse casting choices. As Breitbart News reported, Disney cast gender “non-binary” actress Amanda Steinberg in the lead role, while also casting male-to-female transgender YouTube personality Abigail Thorn in a prominent supporting part.
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith also appears, playing the lesbian leader of a coven of witches.
The show’s emphasis on identity politics has led some to dub it “The Wokelyte.”
Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy recently called out Star Wars fanboys in a New York Times interview.
“I think a lot of the women who step into ‘Star Wars’ struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal,” Kennedy said.
