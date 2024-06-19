Kamala Harris Celebrates ‘Queer Eye’ Cast White House Confab Amid Brutal Polling

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye at the White House while she faces brutal polling numbers.

“Can we talk?” Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness is heard saying in the video, to which Harris replies, “Come on in.”

“Just so you know, we’re going to fight every urge not to open drawers, it’s in our DNA,” Queer Eye star Jai Rodriguez quipped while in the White House.

Watch Below:

The cast of @QueerEye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years. Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous. pic.twitter.com/L3pzaYpo1W — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 18, 2024

In another clip, Harris is seen pointing at a photograph, telling Queer Eye stars, “See, there’s John Lewis. So, there we are on the Edmund Pettus Bridge,” to which the cast members reply, in unison, “Oh, wow.”

“Honey — I mean, Madam Vice President,” a seemingly star-struck van Ness is heard saying to Harris in another clip.

While Harris struts around the White House with the cast of Queer Eye, polling shows she is in no shape to replace President Joe Biden, who is crumbling before all of America — and the world.

As Breitbart News reported, recent polling has forced the far-left Politico to admit Harris is “facing serious doubts about her ability to win the presidency herself, or to perform the job well were she to inherit it.”

The vice president’s favorability rating is ten points underwater, with 52 percent of respondents saying Harris is unfavorable, while 42 said favorable. These results are only a little better than Biden’s 54 percent unfavorable and 43 percent favorable.

When asked if Harris would make a good president, only 41 percent said yes, while 51 percent said no. Those numbers drop to 34 percent yes and 51 percent no among Independent respondents.

