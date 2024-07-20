Jack Black, with Major Movies on the Line, Scrambles to Save Hollywood Career After Bandmate Wished for Trump’s Assassination

Actor Jack Black — one of Hollywood’s most prominent Joe Biden fundraisers — is seeking to control damage to his career after his Tenacious D bandmate publicly wished for the assassination of former President Donald Trump. With several movies in the works, including a likely Super Mario Bros. sequel and a rumored Kung Fu Panda 5, Black is facing a career crisis as the incident has not only hurt his image as a likeable, family-friendly star, but has also thrown into question his role as a DNC fundraiser.

Will parents trust Jack Black with their kids in any future installments of the animated Super Mario Bros. and Kung Fu Panda? Will Democrat leaders ostracize Black from any future fundraisers — be they for Joe Biden or whoever may replace him on the presidential ticket?

One thing is certain: Black saw his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass’ ill-advised comment (“don’t miss Trump next time“) as a potential career killer and moved quickly to contain the fallout.

The day after the incident went viral, Black not only shut down the band’s international tour, he put the entire band on ice for the time being. He also issued a statement distancing himself from the comment.

“Jack isn’t looking to be cancelled and by ending the tour and stepping away from it all and Kyle’s joke, he is hoping that people will quickly forget it,” an unnamed source told The Daily Mail.

“There are so many huge movies Jack is attached to right now and to derail that would be career suicide. We will see Tenacious D again, but it could be years from now.”

Jack Black has already completed work on the Lionsgate video-game adaptation Borderlands, which is set to be released in cinemas August 9. He is also expected appear next year in Warner Bros. video-game adaptation Minecraft and the Bobby Farrelly comedy Dear Santa.

As Breitbart News reported, Jack Black performed at the recent Hollywood celebrity fundraiser for Joe Biden in Los Angeles where he helped the president rake in more than $30 million alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

The fundraiser took place just a few weeks before Biden’s disastrous debate performance, which prompted Clooney to withdraw his endorsement of the president.

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass has been dropped by his talent agent, Michael Greene of Greene Talent, following his comment about wishing Trump to be assassinated.

Black hasn’t experienced any such career fallout yet.

