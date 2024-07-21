Cher Roasted for Saying Biden Must ‘Pass the Baton’ After He Dropped Out: ‘Girl Check the News’

Left-wing pop star Cher was roasted on X for saying President Joe Biden must “pass the baton” after he dropped out of the race. “Girl, check the news,” one social media user replied.

“In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With ‘Pres Biden’ ‘Joe’ whom I’ve Loved since we met in 2008,” Cher wrote. “I Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK ‘WAY’ OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET.”

Notably, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer made her remarks 30 minutes after President Biden announced he is ending his reelection campaign.

“Cher, he gave up,” one X user replied in the comment section of Cher’s post.

“girl check the news,” another advised.

“Um Cher, check the latest news,” a third echoed.

“girlll refresh the page,” another wrote.

“Have you turned back time?” another quipped.

Another X user simply commented, “Girl…” while another said, “Cher you kinda late.”

“a tad late dear,” another replied.

“A little late Cher,” another echoed.

“Read the news, Cher!” another exclaimed.

“You couldn’t wait a few minutes to post this?” one X user asked.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden ended his campaign for reelection on Sunday.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” he said. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden then issued a follow-up statement in which he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden said. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”

Notably, Biden gave a disastrous performance in his presidential debate against former President Donald Trump on June 27.

This event was then followed by an assassination attempt against Trump on July 13, while the 45th president was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The assassination attempt resulted in Trump being shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear before Secret Service agents descended upon the former president behind the podium. When Trump rose to his feet, he was seen with blood on his face as he addressed his supporters by pumping his fist in the air and shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Meanwhile, questions about what went wrong with the Secret Service during Trump’s July 13 rally continue to mount.

It has since been revealed that Secret Service agents spotted shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks on a rooftop less than 500 feet away from the stage ten minutes before Trump’s speech was set to begin, but allowed the former president to go on stage anyway.

Moreover, it was reported on Saturday that top officials within the Secret Service denied requests to increase the security for President Trump over the past two years.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle — who was appointed by Biden in August 2022 and reports to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who has been impeached — is now facing calls for her resignation. Cheatle is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

