Nolte — Rigged: Increased Streaming Competition Somehow Exploded Subscription Costs

As more and more major outlets have joined the streaming world over the past decade, some subscription prices have doubled instead of decreased. All of them have increased.

“Streaming prices have doubled in a decade as Netflix and other platforms become more like cable,” writes Quartz. “The monthly subscription fee for a standard, ad-free Netflix plan has risen 94% over the last 13 years.”

Netflix cost $7.99 per month in 2011. In 2024, the same plan costs $15.99 per month — +94 percent.

The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s Disney+ cost $6.99 when it launched in 2019. In just five years, it now costs $15.99 — +129 percent.

AppleTV+ jumped from $4.99 in 2019 to $9.99 in 2024 — +100.2 percent.

Hulu launched at $11.99 in 2015, and it costs $18.99 in 2024 — +58 percent.

Peacock increased from $9.99 in 2020 to $13.99 in 2024 — +40 percent.

Paramount+’s price has risen from $9.99 to $12.99 since 2021 — +30 percent.

Max is the least villainous, with a $14.99 starting price in 2020 to $16.99 in 2024 — +13 percent.

So, as you can see — and as I predicted years and years ago — these left-wing multinational entertainment corporations are looking to recreate the affirmative action of cable and satellite TV (CSTV) that made them billions and billions of unearned dollars every year.

CSTV forced people into massively expensive packages filled with dozens — if not hundreds — of channels they never watched. If you wanted the three or four channels you did watch, you were still forced to pay for CNN, MTV, Comedy Central, and a bunch of other outlets that hate you. Worse, you were subsidizing their survival through your cable bill. CNN, MTV, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, etc. could never survive on merit — meaning advertising dollars based on ratings. CSTV became left-wing affirmative action.

Now, they are looking to do the same with streaming. Name another private industry where costs increase as the competition does. There is none. It’s lunacy. It’s all rigged.

And, now, these fascist corporations are bundling and going right back to the CSTV monopoly model. It’s all a scam. Don’t fall for it.

Instead of funding people who hate you and want to have sex with your kids, use that money to build your own collection of physical media. Control the movies and TV shows your kids are exposed to. Sitting a child down in front of Disney+ or Disney Channel is nothing less than abuse.

Plus, if you purchase your movies and TV shows, you now own something.

Finally, go look at FreeVee, Pluto, Tubi, and the Roku Channel. There is so much free streaming out there, you won’t believe it. There is no reason to pay for this crap.

