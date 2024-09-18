Jimmy Kimmel Stokes Paranoia by Asking George Clooney if He Thinks Trump Will Go After Him Following Election

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel helped ratchet up the climate of fear and paranoia against former President Donald Trump on his late-night show on Tuesday when he asked guest George Clooney if he thinks Trump will go after him following November’s election.

Jimmy Kimmel’s provocative rhetoric comes just two days after a Biden-Harris supporter attempted to assassinate Trump at the former president’s golf club in West Palm Beach. It was the second assassination attempt against Trump in two months’ time — following years of the media’s portrayal of Trump as a demagogue and “threat to democracy.”

On Tuesday’s ABC broadcast, Kimmel pushed the dangerously speculative rhetoric even further.

“Have you thought about if Donald Trump wins, have you thought about the possibility he might use the power of the federal government against you personally?” Kimmel asked.

Clooney replied: “Yeah. I have, but I’m comforted by the fact that he’s coming after you first.”

Following Sunday’s assassination attempt against Trump, Democrats and the establishment media have only ratcheted up their incendiary rhetoric against the GOP presidential nominee in what many are interpreting to be a calculated attempt to provoke yet another extreme reaction against him.

Hillary Clinton called Trump a “danger to the country” during an MSNBC interview on Monday.

As Breitbart New reported, Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s The View that she believed violence-inciting political rhetoric is only coming from Republicans.

The pop music celebrity siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas said “we cannot let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future” in a video message on Tuesday, clearly referring to Trump and his allies.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com