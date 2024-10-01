Report: Taylor Swift Loses 2 Million Spotify Listeners After Kamala Harris Endorsement

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris is shaping up to be a costly move for the pop superstar.

Since publicly endorsing Kamala Harris on September 10, the night of the presidential debate, Taylor Swift has lost more than 2 million Spotify listeners, according to data that was shared by Chartmetric, a music streaming analytics company, to the outlet The Wrap.

In addition, the number of people viewing Swift’s YouTube videos in the U.S. reportedly dropped nearly 10 percent post-Harris endorsement.

Just prior to the debate, Swift had 94 million unique Spotify listeners who had streamed at least one of her songs in the past month. As of September 27, Swift’s monthly unique listeners had reportedly dropped to 91.9 million.

For Swift, the drop will likely represent a hit her bank account, since Spotify compensates artists based on the number of streams they generate.

The 2 million decline in Spotify listeners comes as Taylor Swift’s popularity has taken a hit among all voters.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent NBC News poll showed Swift’s favorability among all registered voters fell from last year, decreasing from 40 percent in 2023 to 33 percent this year. While 16 percent had negative feelings about her in 2023, 27 percent say they do now.

About 26 percent of independents have a positive attitude toward Swift, a drop from 34 percent in 2023.

