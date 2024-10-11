Desperate Kamala Harris Risks Intense Interview with Charlamagne tha God in Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris will risk a tougher interview in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday, when she sits down for a live conversation on iHeartRadio with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God. The radio host is also asking listeners to submit their own questions via the Talkback Mic on the iHeartRadio app.

The live show is called, “We The People: A Conversation With Vice President Kamala Harris and Charlamagne The God,” and will take place on Tuesday, October 15, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

“I’m gonna be in Detroit on Tuesday, and I would like for some people from Detroit to join me as I sit down and have a conversation with our vice president, Kamala Harris, okay?” Charlamagne announced Friday morning.

Watch Below:

“Yes, I am going to have a conversation with the Vice President, live on iHeartRadio. You know our listeners are very passionate,” the radio host continued, before urging listeners to participate in the live conversation.

“I want local voices from Detroit, and voices from all the battleground states to get the opportunity to ask Vice President Kamala Harris some questions,” Charlamagne said. “I know we got some pressing issues to talk about.”

“The future of the nation is decided by who we elect, so I want to tell Detroit and the whole country, don’t miss the event,” the radio host implored.

Charlamagne explained that listeners can use the “Talkback Mic” on the iHeartRadio app to participate.

“If you listen to us on the iHeartRadio app, there’s a feature called ‘Talkback,'” he said. “Use the Talkback Mic and send me your questions right now.”

“Like, right now,” Charlamagne stressed. “Go to the Talkback feature on the iHeartRadio app and send your questions for ‘We The People: A Conversation With Vice President Kamala Harris and Charlamagne The God,’ happening on Tuesday at 5;00 p.m. on iHeartRadio.”

The radio host also knocked Harris off her heels in a 2021 interview when asked her who’s really running the country. The awkward non-exchange went viral thanks to then-Harris spokeswoman Simone Sanders stepping in to end the interview.

While Charlamagne is a left-wing radio host, he is known for conducting tougher interviews with candidates he favors.

Notably, Harris’s live conversation with Charlamagne will come after the radio host called her out for failing to do interviews while noting that her opponent, former President Donald Trump, has been “everywhere” on the campaign trail.

Earlier this week, Charlamagne said on his radio show that Trump’s “America First” and “MAGA” platforms are resonating strongly with voters this election year, while the Harris’s presidential ticket feels “out of touch,” especially given that the Biden-Harris White House facilitates $157 million in aid to Lebanon while hurricane victims at home continue to suffer and search for answers.

Earlier this month, the radio host talked about an “impactful” ad from the Trump campaign highlighting Harris previously expressing support for taxpayer-funded surgeries for transgender prisoners, noting the 45th president’s campaign played it during football games.

“That was nuts,” Charlamagne said. “I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’ That ad was effective.”

The left-wing radio host has also joked about Harris’s version of a DEI hire being a “straight white male,” suggesting that is why she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.