Cher Releases Eleventh Hour Endorsement of Kamala Harris in GOTV Video

Pop star Cher has added her name to the laundry list of Hollywood celebrities backing Kamala Harris, taking to her social media to endorse Democratic nominee for president, urging her fans to get out and vote.

The Believe singer told her fans she is “proudly voting” for the Harris-Walz ticket on Friday.

“I have followed Kamala Harris since she was my US senator,” Cher said in a video. “She fought for me then and she is fighting for all of us now. That’s why I am proudly voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I know they will fight to protect our rights and I’m grateful to be able to make my voice count this year.”

While it is not surprising that the hardcore, left-wing Mama Mia star would endorse Harris, it is notable that she watied until only two weeks before the election to do so.

Still, while she waited quite a while to endorse, Harris, Cher was one of the early members of the Hollywood elite to call for Joe Biden to step down in July.

“In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With ‘Pres Biden’ ‘Joe’ whom I’ve Loved since we met in 2008,” Cher wrote in her post on X. “I Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK ‘WAY’ OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET.”

