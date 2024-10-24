‘Brady Bunch’ Star Susan Olsen Reveals Why ‘Woke’ Reboot was Scrapped

Actress Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady on the hit 70s sitcom The Brady Bunch, has revealed that a very “woke” reboot of the famed series was axed because she is politically conservative.

Speaking to #WalkAway Campaign podcast this week, Olsen said the re-boot idea came after the cast reunited for the 2019 HGTV series, A Very Brady Renovation. The HGTV series, which focused on giving a make-over to a house so it could resemble the 1970s TV series Brady home, earned 28 million viewers and was the network’s most-watched premieres ever.

The ratings of the HGTV series sparked producers to begin working on a revival TV series that was to have a number of “diverse” ideas behind it.

Olsen, who is politically conservative, said that her Cindy Brady character was to be portrayed as a libertarian-styled podcaster. Meanwhile, Jan Brady (Eve Plumb) would be an outspoken liberal who had a transgender child. And one of the Brady women would be married to a black man.

The Cindy Brady actress said that in this way, the show would be diverse, like the Roseanne series, where ideals conflicted, but in the end, everyone loved and respected each other.

“Her reboot had a family with completely different political opinions and in the end they all love and respect each other,” Olsen said of Barr’s show.

But Olsen says that the plans all came crashing down when producers discovered that she was fired from a radio gig in 2016 for engaging in a “homophobic rant.”

The actress said she even agreed to undergo a course in political correctness if that would get the green light for the new Brady show.

But producers also discovered that as a conservative, Olsen’s social media was filled with criticism of COVID vaccines and mask mandates, and also contained other conservative views. And that, she says, was enough for the whole Brady reboot effort to be cancelled.

“Wow, I’ve been canceled. A role that I’ve played for over fifty years, I can’t play it now because I’m too dangerous,” she told the podcasters.

Olsen also said that she fears that her relationship with Eve Plumb suffered thanks to the cancellation of the reboot.

“I think she feels betrayed,” Olsen said, adding that Plumb feels Donald Trump, who Olsen supports, is “evil.”

