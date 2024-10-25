Chicago Rapper Lil Durk Charged with Murder for Hire

Chicago rapper Lil Durk was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida late Thursday night. He has since been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme.
The 32-year-old rapper, who’s birth name is Durk Banks, was booked into the Broward County Jail before charges were laid.
The popular rapper has long been connected with Windy City Democratic Party power players.
Chicago WGN 9 reports a total of five members of Banks hip-hop group, “Only the Family” (OTF), were indicted on federal charges in Los Angeles in a plot to kill fellow rapper Quando Rondo.
The indictment, unsealed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, charged Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston. The Chicago WGN 9 report notes:
Those named in the indictment are facing charges including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire resulting in death, as well as the use of, carry and discharge of firearms and a machinegun in the furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.
Banks was sued earlier this month in the fatal shooting of FBG Duck outside a Gold Coast store in 2020.
Banks won a Grammy Award in 2024 for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song “All My Life.”
