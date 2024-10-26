James Woods Rips Tim Walz as ‘Dangerous Monster’ for Trans Policies Harming Women

Actor James Woods slammed Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) as a “dangerous monster.”

In a post on social media Wednesday, Walz wrote, “I want to talk to all the guys for a second. Think about all the women in your life that you love — daughters, wives, moms, cousins, neighbors. This election is about their lives and protecting their freedoms.”

Woods responded to Walz’s remarks, writing, “That’s why we are protecting them from you, and your promotion of mentally ill men in their bathrooms.”

“You, the destroyer of their bodies, their dreams, and their futures with mutilation masquerading as ‘gender affirming care,'” the Casino star added. “You’re a monster, and a dangerous one at that.”

As Breitbart News reported, Walz previously signed legislation in Minnesota that called for tampons to be placed in boys’ school restrooms, deepening the gender dysphoria of children in schools and affirming the delusional assertion that boys can menstruate.

Republicans reacted to Harris choosing Walz as her running mate by pointing out the bizarre legislation and dubbing the Minnesota Governor “Tampon Tim” — a moniker that Democrats actually embraced.

“How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz’s compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let’s do this everywhere,” former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton oddly stated.

Rep. Sandra Feist (D-MN), meanwhile, defended the legislation with the hashtag #TamponTim, writing, “This law exemplifies what we can accomplish when we listen to students to address their needs. Excited to see MN representation at the top of the ticket!”

Notably, Walz’s Wednesday X/Twitter post was seemingly another attempt to speak to male voters, as the Harris-Walz ticket is viewed as less “masculine,” according to a recent survey released by Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The poll found that Walz is trailing behind Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) with regards to perceptions of masculinity.

Moreover, male voters in Walz’s home state of Minnesota prefer the Trump-Vance ticket over the Harris-Walz ticket by a 53 percent to 37 percent margin, according to a survey by Minnesota Star Tribune.

In an effort to appeal to male voters, Walz has been asserting that he is pro-Second Amendment while on the campaign trail — despite the Harris-Walz ticket openly stating it wants to ban semi-automatic rifles.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris and Walz pushed for a ban on AR-15s and other guns Democrats label “assault weapons” during their first campaign event together in August.

