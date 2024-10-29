More Celebrities Cancel Washington Post Subscriptions After Jeff Bezos Op-Ed Calling Paper Not Credible

Hollywood screenwriter David Simon, creator of The Wire and We Own the City, announced that he had canceled his subscription to the Washington Post, adding his name to the many celebrities who announced that they were dumping the paper after the decision was made to cancel its endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

Simon, a former Baltimore Sun journalist took to his X account and told his fans that he was canceling his subscription to the paper.

The writer blasted Post owner Jeff Bezos for the op ed he published in the wake of the decision not to endorse Kamala Harris (Or Donald Trump) for the election that is only a week away.

In his Monday op ed, Bezos wrote that Americans do not find his paper or the other, competing, papers either “credible” or “accurate” because of their obvious bias.

Bezos cited a poll that found that only 31 percent of Americans have any trust in the media. And he thinks it is time to begin to correct that trust deficit. This, he said, is why the paper did not make an endorsement for 2024.

That explanation, though, was not good enough for the far-left TV writer.

“Just read the insights of Jeff Bezos in his opinion piece in The Post,” Simon exclaimed in his X post. “I wasn’t going to join 200,000 others and cancel my subscription because doing so won’t hurt Bezos — he paid more for his yachts than his newspaper — and, yes, the Post newsroom where good people, and some friends still labor continues providing meaningful journalism. But, my god, this man’s insipid defense of his own transparent cowardice is provoking.”

So, Simon admitted, “I cancelled.”

“I wasn’t going to do it. I probably shouldn’t, and certainly, if this technobrat oligarch ever releases his grip on what needs to be an independent newsroom and editorial board, indifferent to the financial positions of its publisher, then I’ll return. But this kind of abuse of a public trust by a publisher is unacceptable,” he bloviated.

But Simon was not alone. A growing list of other celebrities, including far-left horror writer Stephen King, film directors Paul Feig and Rob Reiner, Star Wars actor Mark Hammill, actors Jeffrey Wright, Bradley Whitford, George Takei, and Jon Cryer, and more.

