Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Raves Over Trump Election Win: ‘Based Season Has Commenced’

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame raved over President-elect Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election in a sweeping victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“GOOD MORNING SQUAD,” Waka Flocka Flame exclaimed in a Wednesday X post, sharing a photo of himself with Trump, adding, “Based season has commenced.”

“Based” is a newer slang term that refers to “A word used when you agree with something; or when you want to recognize someone for being themselves, i.e. courageous and unique or not caring what others think. Especially common in online political slang,” according to Urban Dictionary.

As Breitbart News reported in August, the rapper declared, “I’m [still] voting for Trump! Let’s be clear!” in an X post to his 1.8 million followers.

These sentiments came after a July post, in which Waka Flocka Flame proclaimed, “Trump still my president.”

At a concert earlier that month, before Trump survived an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the rapper told “all Joe Biden voters” in the audience of one of his performances to “get out of my concert.”

On Tuesday, Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Harris in a landslide victory with — at the time of this writing — 292 of electoral college vote, according to the election results called by the Associated Press (AP).

The 45th and soon-to-be 47th president is expected to take home 312 of the electoral college vote after the races for Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska are officially called, outperforming his own election results from 2016, when he won 304 of the electoral college vote.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.