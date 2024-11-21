Jimmy Kimmel Still Fantasizing about Trump in Jail as Lawfare Cases Crumble

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is still clinging to the prospect of one day seeing President-elect Donald Trump behind bars, even as the left’s lawfare cases against him continue to crumble post-election victory.

Jimmy Kimmel devoted his opening monologue on Wednesday’s show to complaining about Trump’s cabinet picks, especially Matt Gaetz for U.S. Attorney General, whom Democrats and the media have targeted for a #MeToo cancel campaign straight from their playbook on Brett Kavanaugh.

Kimmel recapped in great detail the left’s claims — which Gaetz has denied — and then tried to tie it all together by somehow connecting it to Trump.

“The President… is a criminal,” he said, prompting lusty applause from the studio audience. “Thirty-four times over, he’s a convicted criminal. Truth be told, he’s not even looking for a cabinet. He’s looking for cellmates.”

In the months leading up to the election, Kimmel used his ABC platform to repeatedly fantasize about Trump being sent to jail. His wishful thinking was part of the corporate media’s larger effort to damage Trump’s campaign and demoralize his supporters.

But their efforts failed to stop Trump from winning on November 5. Since then, the left’s lawfare cases against Trump continue to crumble.

Just three days after Trump’s resounding victory, special counsel Jack Smith requested Judge Tanya Chutkan to cancel all deadlines and ongoing proceedings in the Biden-Harris Department of Justice (DOJ)’s election interference case.

Smith is also set to step down as special counsel and will leave the Department of Justice before Trump is sworn in as the 47th president in January, effectively bringing to an end Smith’s legal persecution of Trump.

A federal judge had already thrown out Smith’s documents case against Trump in July, ruling that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.

As Breitbart News reported this week, attorneys for President-elect Trump are requesting permission to file a motion to dismiss the business records case in Manhattan, contending that the U.S. Constitution mandates its “[i]mmediate dismissal.”

The case was brought against Trump by Soros-backed Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg (D).

