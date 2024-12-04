Nolte: 215K Downvotes to Only 17K Upvotes for Disney’s Latest ‘Snow White’ Trailer

A mere 22 hours after being posted and viewed nearly 3.7 million times, The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s official trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) is getting brutalized.

Thus far, the downvotes outpace the upvotes by more than ten to one, with only 17,000 upvotes compared to an incredible 215,000 downvotes.

And this is not the first Snow White trailer to take this kind of beating from Normal people.

The movie stars Rachel “The Mouthy Unibrow” Zegler as Snow White, an actress who has spent an inordinate amount of time smugly trashing the beloved original animated classic instead of promoting her own.

Zegler is a walking public relations disaster, a poster-chick for why there used to a studio system.

“It’s no longer 1937,” the actress smugly declared at one point. “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince, and she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love,” The Mouth Unibrow added. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and the leader her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, after Donald Trump won reelection last month, Zegler showed her true hateful self on Instagram. “Fuck you Donald Trump,” she screeched and then complained about the “deep, deep sickness in this country.”

She then wrote: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

She later apologized, but no one believes she did so of her own volition. The groomers at Disney have a reported $350 million invested in this Snow White turd. Having their lead actress wish a terrible curse on more than half the country is no way to sell a movie that is already seen as a joke. Already Disney had to move the release date from the summer of 2024 to March of 2025 because of The Mouthy Unibrow.

To be fair to The Mouthy Unibrow, though, it wasn’t all her fault. For some ludicrous reason only a woketard could come up with, it was decided that the remake of a movie called Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs would not feature any … uhm …dwarfs. Instead there would be seven “magical beings,” who looked like the cast from Rent.

After photos of these ludicrous magial beings leaked online, the backlash forced Disney back to the literal drawing board. And now, as you can see in the trailer above, the dwarfs are back but — and this is my favorite part — in a live-action remake, no actual dwarfs were hired. Instead of backing up all those diversity claims and hiring seven midget actors, Disney chose instead to animate them.

Finally, as you can see in the trailer, the concept that drives the whole story, the idea that Snow White’s stepmother, the Evil Queen, is jealous of Snow White’s beauty, is laugh-out-loud ludicrous. On what planet would someone who looks Gal Gadot be jealous of a thumb in a dress under a bad wig?

Anyway, here’s a sampling of the hilarious comments users are leaving under the trailer. These folks get it. We all do. This woke nonsense fools no one and rebelling against it is what’s uniting the country:

Rachel Zelger: Snow White is not gonna be saved by the Prince. The Prince: Good. Because I’m here for your stepmother.

Gal Gadot: Magic mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest one of all? Mirror: You are, your majesty. Cut to credits.

Disney: we are a diverse and inclusive company; also Disney: we don’t hire dwarves….

Snow White: “I’m here to save you prince.” The Prince: “Before we go is your Stepmother home?!”

If i saw this movie on a plane. I would still walk out.

Let Us all sing the praise of the unsung hero of this movie… The Apple. Go Apple! Go! Go! Go!

Is it just me or does Rachel Zeglar look like Lord Farquad in a dress?

With Moana 2, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney has enjoyed a nice string of box-office successes. And it’s no coincidence that there was no divisive politics attached to those titles. There was no smug diversity hiring. There was no gay stuff.

Anyone else spot a pattern here?

