Filmmaker Adam McKay Urges Leftists to ‘De-Register’ from Democrat Party over Pelosi Undermining AOC

Hollywood director Adam McKay is urging fellow Democrats to renounce the party in response to leaders like Nancy Pelosi trying to suppress rising stars like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying the formation of a third party “is the only path forward.”

McKay — who directed The Big Short, Vice, and Don’t Look Up — sounded off against the Democrat establishment in an X/Twitter post on Friday.

“It’s another great day to de-register from the Dem Party!” he wrote in response to news of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) making moves to keep Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) from taking a powerful committee position.

When asked by a commenter about what steps Democrats should take, McKay replied: “Third party. The only path forward after the sh*t show the duopoly has led us into.”

This isn’t the first time McKay has called for Democrat to defect from the party.

Just two days after President-elect Donald Trump won the election, McKay urged Democrats to leave the party, calling out Democrat elites for their lies and shenanigans, including hiding President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline from the American people.

McKay has also slammed Democrat elites for embracing Dick Cheney, especially during Kamala Harris’s campaign.

The Vice director called Cheney a “major war criminal” and a “far more destructive force than Trump.”

As McKay denounced the Democrats’ old guard, former Speaker Pelosi was hospitalized in Luxembourg after reportedly falling down a flight of marble stairs. On Saturday, the California lawmaker’s office announced she had undergone a successful operation for a hip replacement.

McKay is a frantic climate doomsayer, regularly lambasting Democrat moderates for not taking radical action against fossil fuels. However, the Anchorman director’s hysteria makes him one of Hollywood’s biggest hypocrites on the issue. He and his wife Shira Piven own a 12-acre estate in Ireland, splitting their time between Los Angeles and that second home in Europe. The filmmaker has refused to discuss his method of travel for the 10,000-mile round trip and how much oil and gas is needed for his family’s commute.

