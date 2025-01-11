Hollywood Elite Freak Out over Mark Zuckerberg’s Changes to Meta, Facebook, Instagram

Members of the Hollywood elite are having a collective meltdown in response to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing his company will start embracing free speech on its platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Threads platforms.

As Breitbart News reported, Zuckerberg stunned the world Tuesday when he revealed there would be major changes to content moderation policies on his platforms, citing a desire to embrace free speech and avoid censorship. The Meta CEO explained that one of his first steps will be scrapping third-party “fact checkers,” which are notorious for leftist bias.

“What’s so sad is no one is gonna do what needs to be done because no one cares or doesn’t see how this is about to become so scary,” comedian Leslie Jones lamented of the changes.

Watch Below:

“Everyone is still on the ‘he can’t do that or they can’t get away with that’ THEY CAN AND THEY HAVE!! Wake up!!” Jones added.

In her post, Jones shared a video of Keith Boykin, former White House aide to former President Bill Clinton, bizarrely claiming, “In the coming months we’re about to see more Nazis, racists, sexists, bigots, homophobes, election deniers, vax skeptics, and liars on social media.”

In his video, Boykin went as far as to say that “more dangerously, we’re about to see more of them in the workplace, in corporate boardrooms, in government offices, and in public spaces,” adding, “What’s at stake is not just the future of social media, it’s the future of society.”

Actor Jon Cryer, meanwhile, took to the leftist echo chamber Bluesky to claim that President-elect Donald Trump “openly admits to his own authoritarianism” in reaction to the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president acknowledging that Zuckerberg may be jumping the bandwagon in response to his landslide election victory.



“A good day to delete my Threads account. (I’m not on Facebook),” actress Mia Farrow wrote in a Tuesday Bluesky post.

A good day to deleter my Threads account. ( im not on facebook) . — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 6:07 PM

“Twisted Zuckerberg thinking but all about his self preservation and not the common good!” actor John Leguizamo wrote in a Bluesky post, reacting to another Bluesky user who expressed dismay over Facebook allegedly not censoring Breitbart News with its algorithms.

Star Trek actor George Takei shared a blog post fretting that the changes could “lead to deadly consequences and even genocidal campaigns.”

Film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg reacted to Zuckerberg’s announcement by suggesting the changes will only create a market void that will give rival social media platforms that are in the business of censorship the opportunity to launch and thrive.

“There’s no control, there’s no boundaries. It’s whatever people want to do,” Katzenberg said, adding that “if you don’t have some sort of set of boundaries and guidelines and rules and regulations” a competitor will pounce.

This is a bizarre assertion by Katzenberg, given that it is likely Zuckerberg who is trying to keep up with a social media market demand for free speech by appearing to follow in the footsteps of Elon Musk, whose X platform has become politically balanced in the years after being purchased by the SpaceX CEO.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, claimed Zuckerberg is “jealous” of Musk’s relationship with Trump and has therefore “been kissing Trump’s ass like it’s the Blarney Stone.”

“Mark Zuckerberg showed up to debase himself at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the election. Today, he released a suspiciously Trump-friendly announcement,” Kimmel added.

Watch Below:

“Oh, good, Facebook is going to be similar to X now. No fact checkers. This is like Del Taco announcing they’re done with health inspections,” Kimmel sarcastically quipped in reaction to Zuckerberg’s video.

Notably, however, Zuckerberg admitted in a 2021 court filing that Meta’s left-wing “fact checkers” analyze content and determine what to do with it based on merely their opinions rather than facts.

“What did Trump do to this woman?” Kimmel continued in his monologue, referring to Zuckerberg.

“Imagine being one of the wealthiest people in the world and making the decision to announce the end of truth as we know it,” Kimmel added — an ironic statement, given that if the talk show host was truly worried about truth being censored on Meta’s platforms, then he should be welcoming any changes the company is seeking to make.

For example, one of Facebook’s most egregious acts of censoring truth was perhaps the October 2020 killing of the New York Post’s bombshell Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” story after the FBI falsely told tech companies that the report was Russian misinformation.

In addition to censoring the truth, many saw this act as blatantly meddling in the 2020 presidential election.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.