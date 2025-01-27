‘Snow White’ Spoof Scores Three Times the Views in Three Days Than a Disney Sneak Peek Trailer in Three Months

A music video spoof of the upcoming Disney live-action remake of Snow White is proving to be a viral sensation, garnering nearly 1.2 million views in just three day — more than three times the number of views an actual Disney sneak peek video has received in three months.

The spoof video brings together some of the meanest social media comments about Snow White and sets them to a hard rock beat. The video was posted to the YouTube account known as “Chat Music” — which roasts popular social media posts, memes, and other online phenomena.

Among the comments featured in the spoof video are “If I saw this movie on a plane, I’d still walkout”; “This trailer makes me want to sit on the TV and look at my couch”; and “Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what’s the biggest Disney flop of all?”

As of Monday, the spoof had garnered 1.18 million views on YouTube since being posted on Friday. An actual Disney sneak peek of Snow White has been seen 342,000 times after being released three months ago.

Snow White is set to open in cinemas on March 21.

The big budget remake has caused a series of publicity headaches for the Walt Disney Company, with actress Rachel Zegler recently insulting the 77.3 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump, saying they are part of a “deep, deep sickness in this country.”

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” she wrote on Instagram in November, shortly after Trump’s victory. She later apologized, saying she lost control of her emotions.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week,” she wrote a few days later. “I let my emotions get the best of me.”

Snow White, whose budget is rumored to be as high as $269 million — has also faced reports for extensive reshoots after the release date was pushed back from last year.