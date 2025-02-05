Amazon’s ‘Clean Slate’ Star Lavern Cox: ‘Trans Identity Is Being Criminalized in This Country’

Lavern Cox, a transgender actor and star of Amazon Prime Video’s newest comedy Clean Slate, claims America is “going backwards in so many ways” and says it’s going to take people rising up to fight President’s Donald Trump’s agenda, including an executive order protecting minors from sex change drugs and surgeries.

“This is not the first time trans identity has been criminalized in this country. And we found a way to survive, sometimes even thrive,” Cox said on CBS Morning, after being asked by co-host Adriana Diaz to respond to how “the Trump administration is targeting trans rights.”

“Ultimately, if we’re going to fight this, we need a movement of working people […] rising up,” Cox said.

President Trump kicked the trans hornets nest last week when he issued an executive order titled. “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.”

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the January 28 order states.

Activists hit the streets of New York earlier this week, protesting the policy. Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon was among them, calling herself the “mother of a proud trans man,” whose “trans kid had his surgery at NYU a number of years ago.”

The former gubernatorial candidate told the crowd of several hundred “It’s so hard to know we’re being attacked on so many fronts. It is so hard to know, where and how to react first. But today I know. This is where I’m planting my flag.”

Nevertheless, poll after poll after poll show a majority of Americans support a ban on minors accessing transgender surgeries, hormone therapy, or puberty blockers.