A majority of Americans expressed that sex change surgeries and drugs for minors should be illegal, according to a poll.

In a Napolitan News Service poll conducted on November 13, 2024, that surveyed 1,000 registered voters, 72 percent of respondents expressed that it should be illegal to “provide children” under the age of 18 years old with “puberty blockers, drugs, and/or surgery” so that they can “switch” genders.

Eighteen percent of respondents expressed that it should be legal, while ten percent said they were not sure.

When asked if “biological males who identify as women” should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, 75 percent of respondents said no, 13 percent expressed support for biological men playing in women’s sports, and 11 percent of respondents said they were unsure.

Several previous polls have also found that an overwhelming majority of Americans oppose the transgender agenda being supported by the Democratic Party and oppose sex change drugs and surgeries for children.

In a Rasmussen Reports survey of 2,008 likely voters conducted between October 22-24, 2024, 65 percent of respondents opposed biological men identifying as transgender being allowed to play in women’s sports, while 25 percent expressed support.

Another Rasmussen Reports survey conducted in August found that 58 percent of Americans oppose sex change drugs and surgeries for children, while 30 percent of Americans expressed support.